Elgin woman to appear in court for fatal 2017 crash

An Elgin woman has been arraigned and is set to appear in court later this year in connection to a fatal 2017 car crash.

25-year-old Jordan Victoria Walking Eagle is charged with First Degree Manslaughter in the death of John Poolaw.

According to court documents, she was driving on Kleeman Road north of State Highway 17 in Comanche County near Elgin. She was driving between 85-101 MPH in a residential area where the speed limit was 45 MPH. She then lost control of the vehicle, swerving through the roadway before hitting a fence and crashing into an embankment. Poolaw died due to injuries suffered in the crash.

Court records say Walking Eagle had a blood alcohol level which was over twice the legal limit at the time of the crash. Walking Eagle is also facing a DUI charge connected to the case.

She is expected to appear in court in September.



