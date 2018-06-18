"Apologetic clown" suspect arrested in Texas

A suspect has been taken into custody and is alleged to be involved with multiple robberies. (Source KSWO)

Law enforcement officials say a suspect in multiple robberies has been taken into custody in Texas.

Authorities said a man who allegedly robbed Doug's Peach Orchard in Terral, Oklahoma while wearing a clown mask was taken into custody in Cooke County, Texas after a routine traffic stop. The same suspect is believed to have been behind an attempted ATM robbery earlier this year.

The suspect also allegedly robbed a convenience store in Montague County, Texas and tried to rob a Walmart in Bowie, Texas before he was apprehended in Cooke County.

We have reached out to officials for more information on the suspect. We were told more information would not be released before he is arraigned on Tuesday.

The suspect will likely face charges in Texas before being brought back to Oklahoma to face separate charges there.

