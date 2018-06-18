Lawton municipal election filing beings for Mayor; Ward 1 & 2

Comanche County residents can now declare candidacy for Lawton mayor as well as Ward 1 and 2 representatives.The deadline to file is Wednesday, June 20.



All you have to do is go to e Comanche County Election board on 5th Street in Lawton. They are open from 8 in the morning to 5 in the evening.

Elections for those positions will be August 28th.



