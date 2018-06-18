SW 49th street house fire still under investigation

The Lawton Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 900 block of Southwest 49th Street in Lawton, near Southwest I Avenue and 49th.

Firefighters got the call around 9:15 p.m. saying there was smoke and flames coming from the house.



We're told a man in the area was the first to report it and cut his hand breaking a window to check to see if anyone was home.



When firefighters got there, they saw flames on the outside and then went inside to make sure nobody was in the house.

How the fire started is still under investigation.



