Authorities say 1 killed in Oklahoma crop duster crash

A small plane crashed early Tuesday morning northwest of Enid in northern Oklahoma.

The crop duster went down around 7 a.m. according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, via the Associated Press.

Oklahoma City area media outlets are reporting that OHP confirmed the pilot was the only victim of the crash. His name is Rodney Sherry of Olton, Texas, according to multiple media outlets.

According to online FAA records, Sherry had a commercial pilots license and was also a flight instructor. He has had a pilots license since 2004. The plane was reportedly owned by Deterding Aerial Spraying.

In May, a crop duster crashed in Canadian County after striking a guy wire connected to a radio tower. The pilot of that plane was also killed. He was identified as Andy Deterding.

