Tornado touches down in east AL Saturday night

Video from Amanda Wiles shows the tornado touch down near her home in Lee County. (Source: Amanda Wiles)

A tornado touched down Saturday night in central Lee County, on the southeast side of Opelika. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A tornado touched down Saturday night in central Lee County, on the southeast side of Opelika.

National Weather Service survey teams will be in the area Sunday to determine the tornado's intensity and exact path. So far, there seem to have been two swaths of damage - one running from 4th Avenue in Opelika, down Alabama Highway 51 South, and another along Alabama Highway 169 into Beauregard.

Along the first track, the Lee County EMA reported trees, power lines and poles were down, and there was some structural damage. Along the second track, several structures are down, along with power lines and poles, and trees were uprooted behind the Marriott Hotel. The EMA also reported a tree blocked Interstate 85 at Exit 62, but it was cleared.

No injuries have been reported from this tornado.

Video from Amanda Wiles shows the tornado touch down near her home in Lee County. A photo from Cherie Walls shows the tornado across Emerald Lake in Opelika.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.