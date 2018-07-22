High tide of trash: 520 tons of rubbish collected from beach in Dominican Republic

The world's largest hotel company said the move will eliminate approximately 1 billion straws and 250 million stirrers by July 2019.
The world's largest hotel company said the move will eliminate approximately 1 billion straws and 250 million stirrers by July 2019.
Americans generated more than 33 million tons of plastic waste in 2014, the EPA said. Less than 10 percent of it gets recycled.
Americans generated more than 33 million tons of plastic waste in 2014, the EPA said. Less than 10 percent of it gets recycled.
The floating mass of garbage known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is now bigger than Alaska – twice the size of Texas.
The floating mass of garbage known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is now bigger than Alaska – twice the size of Texas.
Disability advocates say Starbucks' plastic straw ban may be misguided.
Disability advocates say Starbucks' plastic straw ban may be misguided.
This happens every time heavy rain hits the area, according to Parley for the Oceans.
This happens every time heavy rain hits the area, according to Parley for the Oceans.
It's not over yet.
It's not over yet.