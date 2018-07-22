March honors Warsaw's Jews, activist who warned of genocide - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

March honors Warsaw's Jews, activist who warned of genocide

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). Israeli Ambassador Anna Azari, right, listens to speeches at the start of a march that marks 76 years since first deportations from the Warsaw Ghetto and honors Jewish activist Szmul Zygielbojm, who committed suicide in 19... (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). Israeli Ambassador Anna Azari, right, listens to speeches at the start of a march that marks 76 years since first deportations from the Warsaw Ghetto and honors Jewish activist Szmul Zygielbojm, who committed suicide in 19...
(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). Participant place yellow ribbons with male and female Jewish names on a barbed wire fence during a march that marks 76 years since first deportations from the Warsaw Ghetto and honors Jewish activist Szmul Zygielbojm, who ... (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). Participant place yellow ribbons with male and female Jewish names on a barbed wire fence during a march that marks 76 years since first deportations from the Warsaw Ghetto and honors Jewish activist Szmul Zygielbojm, who ...
(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). Hundreds of Warsaw residents, including Jewish community members, walk in a march that marks 76 years since first deportations from the Warsaw Ghetto and honors Jewish activist Szmul Zygielbojm, who committed suicide in 19... (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). Hundreds of Warsaw residents, including Jewish community members, walk in a march that marks 76 years since first deportations from the Warsaw Ghetto and honors Jewish activist Szmul Zygielbojm, who committed suicide in 19...
(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). Participants place yellow ribbons with male and female Jewish names on a barbed wire fence during a march that marks 76 years since first deportations from the Warsaw Ghetto and honors Jewish activist Szmul Zygielbojm, who... (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). Participants place yellow ribbons with male and female Jewish names on a barbed wire fence during a march that marks 76 years since first deportations from the Warsaw Ghetto and honors Jewish activist Szmul Zygielbojm, who...
(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). Hundreds of Warsaw residents, including Jewish community members, walk in a march that marks 76 years since first deportations from the Warsaw Ghetto and honors Jewish activist Szmul Zygielbojm, who committed suicide in 19... (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). Hundreds of Warsaw residents, including Jewish community members, walk in a march that marks 76 years since first deportations from the Warsaw Ghetto and honors Jewish activist Szmul Zygielbojm, who committed suicide in 19...

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Israel's ambassador to Poland joined hundreds of Warsaw residents Sunday in recalling the first mass deportations of Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto and in honoring a Jewish activist who took his own life while despairing over the world's indifference to the Holocaust.

The March of Remembrance began at Umschlagplatz Memorial, the site where forces of Nazi Germany occupying Poland started in July 1942 putting Jews on trains to the Treblinka death camp. Some 300,000 Jews were sent to their deaths that way.

In April 1943, young Jews took up arms against the Jewish ghetto's liquidation but were crushed by German troops, which then raised the ghetto to the ground.

Marches have been held by the Jewish History Institute each year since 2012 in memory of Warsaw's Jewish community, which was Europe's largest before World War II.

This year's event was dedicated to Szmul Zygielbojm, who killed himself in London in 1943 after the fall of the ghetto. After fleeing Poland, Zygielbojm publicly relayed what he was hearing from the resistance movement about the Jewish genocide in Nazi-occupied Poland and begged allied leaders to help.

The head of the history institute, Pawel Spiewak, said Zygielbojm's name needed to be recalled because it is not found in major Holocaust history books and there is no street in Israel named after him.

He read out a letter to the participants from Zygielbojm's grandson, Artur, who quoted Zygielbojm explaining his dramatic gesture in the face of the "inaction in which the world watches and permits the destruction of the Jewish people."

The marchers walked in the streets that were in the former ghetto area with yellow ribbons bearing male and female Jewish names, symbolizing individual victims. They left them on a barbed wire structure that symbolized the ghetto's isolating wall.

Israeli Ambassador Anna Azari said the memory should be a lesson for the present time and for the future.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • InternationalMore>>

  • Ailing auto CEO Marchionne had multiple roles, no script

    Ailing auto CEO Marchionne had multiple roles, no script

    Sunday, July 22 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-07-22 12:59:20 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:48:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks during a press conference at the FCA headquarter, in Balocco, Italy. The boards of Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari and CNH Industrial have be...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks during a press conference at the FCA headquarter, in Balocco, Italy. The boards of Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari and CNH Industrial have be...
    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chairman has written a letter to the carmaker's employees to inform them that long-time CEO Sergio Marchionne's condition has worsened, preventing him from returning to the company he...
    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chairman has written a letter to the carmaker's employees to inform them that long-time CEO Sergio Marchionne's condition has worsened, preventing him from returning to the company he created through a merger.

  • Russian space agency confirms security agency search

    Russian space agency confirms security agency search

    Friday, July 20 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:42:18 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:47:54 GMT
    Russia's space agency is confirming that federal security agents have searched two of its daughter operations, following a report that their workers were suspected of treason for cooperating with the West.
    Russia's space agency is confirming that federal security agents have searched two of its daughter operations, following a report that their workers were suspected of treason for cooperating with the West.

  • Syrian White Helmets evacuated to Jordan through Israel

    Syrian White Helmets evacuated to Jordan through Israel

    Sunday, July 22 2018 2:08 AM EDT2018-07-22 06:08:57 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:47:46 GMT
    Map locates Quneitra, site of aid worker evacuations; 1c x 3 inches; 46.5 mm x 76 mm;Map locates Quneitra, site of aid worker evacuations; 1c x 3 inches; 46.5 mm x 76 mm;
    Israeli military rescues stranded Syrian volunteers from Golan Heights border area, transfers them to third country.
    Israeli military rescues stranded Syrian volunteers from Golan Heights border area, transfers them to third country.
    •   

  • NationalMore>>

  • Elon Musk, artist settle copyright row over tooting unicorn

    Elon Musk, artist settle copyright row over tooting unicorn

    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:44:51 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:48:40 GMT
    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and an artist have settled a row over a farting unicorn.
    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and an artist have settled a row over a farting unicorn.

  • 'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot

    'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot

    Sunday, July 22 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-07-22 16:24:30 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:48:25 GMT
    (Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."(Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."
    In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia".
    In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia".

  • Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-18 22:08:46 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:48:10 GMT
    Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    •   
Powered by Frankly