Toronto Police: 1 dead, multiple shot along busy city street; shooter dead

Numerous victims were taken to various trauma centers in the area.

TORONTO, CANADA (RNN) – One person has died and multiple others have been taken to the hospital following a mass shooting event in a busy downtown area of Toronto Sunday night.

In a press conference, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said that one adult female died as a result of the shooting.

At least 13 other victims, including a young girl, were also shot in the incident.

The young girl is in critical condition, according to police.

The conditions of the other victims are not yet known. They are being treated at local hospitals.

Police confirmed the suspected shooter is also dead.

Upon arriving on scene, officers exchanged fire with the gunman. According to Global News, the police chief said the suspect likely died of wounds sustained in the exchange.

Police have not yet released information on the suspect or a possible motive. They did say they don't believe the attack was random.

Witnesses described someone dressed in dark clothing walking down the street and shooting multiple people, CityNews Toronto reports.

The weapon used was a handgun, according to the police chief.

The Greektown neighborhood of Toronto, in which the shooting took place, is particularly busy on summer nights because of its many restaurants, cafes and shops, according to CTV News.

There had been a recent spike of gun violence in the city, the Associated Press reports. Dozens of additional officers had been deployed to deal with the violence.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

