World stocks mixed as G-20 puts trade tensions in focus - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

World stocks mixed as G-20 puts trade tensions in focus

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). A currency trader walks by the screen showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 23, 2018. Asian markets were mostly lower ... (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). A currency trader walks by the screen showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 23, 2018. Asian markets were mostly lower ...
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). A currency trader watches the computer monitors near the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, Sout... (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). A currency trader watches the computer monitors near the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, Sout...
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Kore... (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Kore...
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). A currency trader watches the computer monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). A currency trader watches the computer monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 23, 2018.

By ANNABELLE LIANG
Associated Press

SINGAPORE (AP) - World markets were mixed on Monday as trade tensions hogged the headlines following a weekend meeting of financial leaders of the Group of 20 industrial nations.

KEEPING SCORE: Germany's DAX fell 0.1 percent to 12,545.73 and France's CAC 40 was down 0.3 percent at 5,381.18 on Monday. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 percent to 7,649.10, after Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab suggested that the country might not pay its 39 billion pound ($51 billion) divorce bill if it fails to ready a trade agreement with the European Union. U.S. indexes were set for a flat opening. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 percent to 2,799.30. Dow futures also fell 0.1 percent, to 25,015.00.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.3 percent to 22,396.99 and South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.9 percent to 2,269.31. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.1 percent to 28,256.12. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1 percent to 2,859.54, recouping Friday's sharp losses. Australia's S&P-ASX 200 fell 0.9 percent to 6,227.60.

G-20 CONCERNS: G-20 finance ministers and central bankers called Sunday for more dialogue on trade disputes that threaten global economic growth. Their communique said that although the global economy remains strong, growth is becoming "less synchronized" and risks such as financial vulnerabilities, heightened trade and geopolitical tensions and global imbalances have grown. The Group of 20 nations is composed of traditional economic powers such as the United States, Japan and Germany and emerging nations such as China, Brazil, India and Argentina.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "Currency war tensions ratcheted up and tampered down over the weekend, with the greenback being the clear victim in the scuffle," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

CURRENCIES: The U.S. dollar fell sharply after Trump claimed countries were manipulating their currencies. It extended its losses on Monday, easing to 111.11 yen from 111.42 yen. The euro fell to $1.1704 from $1.1724.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude added 28 cents to $68.54 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Friday, the contract settled at $68.26 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 45 cents to $73.52.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • InternationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Germany urges restraint as Iran rhetoric spirals

    The Latest: Germany urges restraint as Iran rhetoric spirals

    Monday, July 23 2018 2:45 AM EDT2018-07-23 06:45:10 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-07-23 11:25:57 GMT
    (Iranian Presidency Office via AP). In this photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with a group of foreign ministry officials in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Rouhan...(Iranian Presidency Office via AP). In this photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with a group of foreign ministry officials in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Rouhan...
    The Latest: Iran's state news agency dismisses Trump's warning tweet as 'passive,' says it copies Iranian top diplomat.
    The Latest: Iran's state news agency dismisses Trump's warning tweet as 'passive,' says it copies Iranian top diplomat.

  • Record high in Japan as heat wave grips the region

    Record high in Japan as heat wave grips the region

    Monday, July 23 2018 2:10 AM EDT2018-07-23 06:10:07 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-07-23 11:25:34 GMT
    (Jun Hirata/Kyodo News via AP). In this July 20, 2018, photo, people make their way in scorching heat near Tokyo station in Tokyo. Searing hot temperatures are forecast for wide swaths of Japan and South Korea in a long-running heat wave. The mercury...(Jun Hirata/Kyodo News via AP). In this July 20, 2018, photo, people make their way in scorching heat near Tokyo station in Tokyo. Searing hot temperatures are forecast for wide swaths of Japan and South Korea in a long-running heat wave. The mercury...
    Searing hot temperatures are forecast for wide swaths of Japan and South Korea in a long-running heat wave that has killed at least two dozen people.
    Searing hot temperatures are forecast for wide swaths of Japan and South Korea in a long-running heat wave that has killed at least two dozen people.

  • UK top diplomat warns no Brexit deal 'now a very real risk'

    UK top diplomat warns no Brexit deal 'now a very real risk'

    Monday, July 23 2018 6:25 AM EDT2018-07-23 10:25:36 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-07-23 11:21:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). Britain's Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt briefs the media after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 23, 2018.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). Britain's Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt briefs the media after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 23, 2018.
    Britain's top diplomat is warning that the country could crash out of the European Union next year without an agreement on future relations with Brussels, causing economic and political damage on both sides.
    Britain's top diplomat is warning that the country could crash out of the European Union next year without an agreement on future relations with Brussels, causing economic and political damage on both sides.
    •   

  • NationalMore>>

  • Drought forces emergency measures for US West's wild horses

    Drought forces emergency measures for US West's wild horses

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-07-23 05:16:47 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 7:03 AM EDT2018-07-23 11:03:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.

  • Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    Sunday, July 22 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-07-22 15:29:26 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 7:03 AM EDT2018-07-23 11:03:30 GMT
    U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than...
    U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.

  • Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

    Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-07-23 01:59:54 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-07-23 11:00:57 GMT
    The driver allegedly livestreamed almost all 700 rides to his Twitch channel. (Source: Abhijit Bhaduri/Flickr, File)The driver allegedly livestreamed almost all 700 rides to his Twitch channel. (Source: Abhijit Bhaduri/Flickr, File)

    Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.

    Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.

    •   
Powered by Frankly