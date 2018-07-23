Remote Medical International Announces Strategic Acquisition of HSE Offshore

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Remote Medical International

With the acquisition of HSE Offshore, Remote Medical International will expand its global capabilities in offshore medical and particularly the North Sea

LONDON, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Remote Medical International has acquired HSE Offshore as part of its strategic initiative to expand its oil & gas offshore medical capabilities. As a global medical services provider, Remote Medical International has recognised the need to continue growing its business and operational capabilities in Europe and Africa, to get closer to customers and provide better response time to customer needs.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721523/Wayne_Wager_and_Ruth_Jones.jpg )



HSE Offshore will continue to operate under its own name and will benefit from Remote Medical International's global operational capacity, allowing it to reach more customers. Together, the companies will deliver the complete provision of medical services for companies operating in the oil, gas, petrochemical, mining, industrial, construction, and government industries.

"Customer feedback tells us that HSE Offshore has an impressive reputation in the offshore market due to their responsiveness and shares our focus on customer relationships, making them a natural choice for us. Both companies exemplify a commitment to high quality evidence-based medicine and high levels of customer care as demonstrated by exceptional customer loyalty," said Wayne Wager, CEO Remote Medical International.

Due to the strong alignment in approach and complementary nature of each company's work, no disruptions are expected for current clients of HSE Offshore. Teams from both companies will begin working together to develop integration plans that will deliver new benefits in consistency and quality to both existing and new clients. Ruth Jones will continue as the Managing Director of HSE Offshore and manage existing customer relationships.

"Our goal is to grow and become the leading occupational health care company serving heavy construction and industrial markets. This acquisition is a tangible example that we are successfully executing that plan, and as we continue down that path new opportunities will open for all of us. I am proud to be on that journey with this amazing team," said Wayne.

Media Contacts:

Stephen Ballard or Wing Cheung

BCM Public Relations Limited

T: +44 (0)-203-409-5090

E: s.ballard@bcmpublicrelations.com



©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.



