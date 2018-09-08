Boss Speedway gives young children a place to race karts

LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) - When the sun goes down on Friday nights, the lights come on at this little dirt track on the edge of town.
Lawton has not had a track of this kind in more than 50 years.
Boss Go-Kart Speedway is giving small children a place to race competitively.
"It's been a great joy in my life to work with these kids and watch them grow and watch them start off and they can barely get around. They turn into competitors right in front of your eyes," Johnny Landers, the owner of Boss Go-Kart Speedway.
Children as young as three can race in the Hot Wheels Class with a specially made go kart that is designed to look a full-size sprint car.
"They need to start as early as possible so when they get to be 5-years-old they're already competitive. They know what to do. They know their flags. They have experience to be in a race and what to do when cars are around them. It's such a joy to watch them. It's my favorite class. It's the class that will surprise you most at how fast they'll run at that age and they get there so quickly it's amazing," said Landers.
Although there's a need for speed Landers says safety takes a top priority.
"They run a 6.5 horse motor. We restrict the power in them. So, they run at a safe speed. They run a full cage kart. They wear full safety gear: helmet, neck restraint, arm restraint, gloves and of course they are strapped in with a five-point harness," said Landers. "There's very little risk in what we have out here. Our safety record is 100%. Knock on wood and thank God for that. Only thing that we maybe had was one of them got a sticker in his finger from getting out and playing in the dirt."
Landers says he never imagined the speedway would take off this quickly and become what it is today.
"It makes me feel proud. You get to a certain age that you get to looking at what your legacy is going to be. These little guys can look back and say Johnny did okay for us. That he provided us a safe place to learn to do what we did, and we had a great time. If I can be remembered for that then it's worth it all."
