Monte Brown

Monte is executive producer and co-anchor of 7NEWS' award winning Good Morning Texoma newscast. A native Oklahoman from the Tulsa area, Monte is a self-described "news junky" and has been all his life. He began his journalism career as an intern at KOTV, the CBS affiliate in Tulsa. From there he came to Lawton to cover news at KCCU-FM, Cameron University's NPR affiliate. Monte joined the 7NEWS Team in September 2003 as a reporter and later became the station's weekend anchor in September of 2004.

Monte has been honored by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters with Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting Awards for investigative and spot news reporting, as well as special programming.

Monte is a graduate of Cameron University in Lawton and proud to be an Aggie!

If you have a news tip or a story you'd like to pass along, email Monte at mbrown@kswo.com