About Pippin Brothers

Excellence has been our hallmark since 1978



Pippin Brothers, Inc. is a customer focused heating and air-conditioning company that was originally started in 1978. Located in Lawton, OK, we employ highly trained people whose goal is to make our company the best service company in Lawton Area.



Our company specializes in designing, engineering, and installing complete comfort systems for owners of existing homes and buildings just like yours. We take special pride in the craftsmen we train and employ--a fact you'll notice immediately in the attitude and integrity they bring to your job site. Our entire company works hard to make your experience with us hassle-free and enjoyable. Should we make a mistake, we will do everything in our power to correct it to your satisfaction.



From the professionalism of our sales engineers, to the dedication of our field personnel, we are dedicated to delivering you the best. We take our responsibility very seriously when you place your trust in us. We pledge to always tell you up front what your cost will be to complete your job correctly. We make it a point to go over any details or limitations of the proposed system that will affect your enjoyment of the end result. You are told exactly what to expect up front. We back this philosophy with our exclusive written guarantee when choosing Pippin Brothers, Inc. to contract your job:

"If at any time during the first year of installation, you are not 100% satisfied

with the performance of the equipment, our service or even our people,

we will, within 30 days of your request, remove the system and

cheerfully refund the entire amount of the contract."

Compare our guarantee with the limitations, fine print and exclusions other companies tend to use to back their work today. Others will typically guarantee only the functionality of the equipment--not your satisfaction with the process or that the finished job lives up to your expectations. This is why Pippin Brothers, Inc. continues growing with more satisfied customers each and every year. Give us a call for your service needs and see what you've been missing.

The employees, management & stockholders of Pippin Brothers, Inc.