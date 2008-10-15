Austin Bowling

Austin joined the SkyWARN 7 Weather Team back in February of 2010, just in the wake of that year's crippling ice storm. In his time in Lawton, he has worked his way from weekend mornings and evenings to a stint on Good Morning Texoma where he debuted the popular "Bowling Brain Buster" puzzles. As of April of 2014, he assumed the role of chief meteorologist for the station. From the extreme heat and drought in 2011 to the epic flooding and severe weather of 2015, Austin has seen it all.



Growing up east Tennessee, Austin has always been fascinated by the weather. After going through the Blizzard of '93 and the remnants of Hurricane Opal, the love grew strong enough to make it a career. He's a graduate of the North Carolina State University in Raleigh where he received his Bachelor's of Science degree in Meteorology.



Austin lives in Lawton with his wife, Kristie, a Lawton native herself, and their dog, Sheba. He is an avid musician and a huge fan of all sports. As a member of the Wolfpack, he keeps close tabs on NC State athletics and also roots for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Hurricanes.



If you have any questions, email him at abowling@kswo.com!