Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

19-year-old, juvenile charged in connection with video of alleged sexual assault

Breauna Reece, 19, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child in connection with an...
Breauna Reece, 19, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child in connection with an incident that took place in November 2016.((Source: WCSO))
By Samantha Forester
Published: Dec. 18, 2018 at 11:28 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - UPDATE:

Breauna Reece’s charge of Sexual Assault of a Child has been dismissed as of Aug. 8, 2019.

ORIGINAL STORY

A 19-year-old Wichita Falls woman and juvenile have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

According to the arrest warrant, in February 2017, officers were called out to a local high school after it was discovered a student had a video showing two people “engaging in sexual acts” with a possible minor under the age of 17.

The witness who had the video identified two of the three people in the video as Breauna Reece, 19, and a juvenile suspect. The alleged victim in the video was also identified and she confirmed she was 14-years-old at the time the video was made.

According to police, the video was made on or about November 19, 2016, while the three were in Reece’s bedroom. The victim said the juvenile suspect used her phone to record the video. It is alleged that in the video Reece can be seen sexually engaging with the 14-year-old victim.

Reece has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child in connection with this alleged crime. A warrant for her arrest was issued in August 2018. She was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Friday, December 14, and bonded out on Monday.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marlow Band director William Joseph Daniel, 46, has been sentenced to serve 18 month in...
Former Marlow Band director to serve 18 months for sexual battery
On Monday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation completed an investigation into alleged misuse...
Cotton Co. Commissioner faces embezzlement charges for misuse of county employees
According to Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma Facebook post, the suspects are accused of...
LPD looks to identify two suspects in ring of vehicle burglaries
Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
First Alert Forecast 1/9 AM
Warm Winter Weather Continues | 1/9 AM

Latest News

Two women, along with a host of volunteers, helped served over 240 hot meals to the Lawton...
Dr. EA Owens Multipurpose Center hosts free community feedings
City officials say adding Dr. Parker will allow Lawton Animal Welfare to perform surgeries and...
Lawton hires first staff veterinarian for animal welfare
Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures tomorrow afternoon a few degrees cooler than today
Wednesday Will be Windy | 1/10PM
Police say they were called to a local liquor store after receiving reports of a disturbance.
Woman gets locked in liquor store, arrested by police
When crews arrived they reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
Firefighters contain fire at home in NW Lawton