19-year-old, juvenile charged in connection with video of alleged sexual assault

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - UPDATE:

Breauna Reece’s charge of Sexual Assault of a Child has been dismissed as of Aug. 8, 2019.

ORIGINAL STORY

A 19-year-old Wichita Falls woman and juvenile have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

According to the arrest warrant, in February 2017, officers were called out to a local high school after it was discovered a student had a video showing two people “engaging in sexual acts” with a possible minor under the age of 17.

The witness who had the video identified two of the three people in the video as Breauna Reece, 19, and a juvenile suspect. The alleged victim in the video was also identified and she confirmed she was 14-years-old at the time the video was made.

According to police, the video was made on or about November 19, 2016, while the three were in Reece’s bedroom. The victim said the juvenile suspect used her phone to record the video. It is alleged that in the video Reece can be seen sexually engaging with the 14-year-old victim.

Reece has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child in connection with this alleged crime. A warrant for her arrest was issued in August 2018. She was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Friday, December 14, and bonded out on Monday.

