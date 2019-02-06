Cyril man charged in Lawton shooting

February 5, 2019 at 10:12 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 11:35 AM

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A Cyril man is now charged with shooting two men in Lawton last week, killing one of them.

Police say 28-year-old Johnny Ray Jones told them he opened fire on two people at a home near southwest Bishop Road and Jesse L. Davenport Street.

One of the victims, 32-year-old Joshua Seavert, later died from his gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Jones left the scene of the shooting on a bike and threw his gun away as he rode away. Witnesses identified Jones as the gunman.

He was arrested the same day at a home in Cyril.

The Comanche County District Attorney has charged Jones with felony counts of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

A judge set his bond at $1 million and ordered him to return to court later this month.

