Hunter McEachern is from Enid, Oklahoma and joined the 7News team in August 2018 as a multimedia journalist.
She attended her freshman year of college at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she was a member of the women’s swim team. She then transferred to the University of Arkansas where she studied Broadcast Journalism and Theatre.
Hunter enjoys working out, traveling, and spending time with loved ones.Hunter is excited to start her career in her home state of Oklahoma.
If you’d like to know more about Hunter, or if you’d like to share your story with her, send her an email at: hmceachern@kswo.com
