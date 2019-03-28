Kyle Payne was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After high school, Kyle chose to stay in state and attend the University of Oklahoma, where he graduated in December 2018 with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism.
Just two weeks after graduation, Kyle joined the 7 news team as a reporter.
During college, Kyle worked for many Gaylord College Productions, including award-winning shows like OU Nightly, Gameday U and Sooner Sports Pad. During that time he learned to love journalism, and learning to tell people’s stories.
Kyle also spent time as a Teaching Assistant for a broadcast class, where he was able to help students learn the basics in video editing and story telling.
After finishing at OU, Kyle knew he wanted to stay in Oklahoma, and continue learning more about the people in his home state.
When he’s not working, you can find him watching sports, or making moves in his various fantasy sports leagues.
If you have a story idea, let him know at Kylepayne@KSWO.com