Approved ADHD device sends electrical pulse to child’s brain

(CNN) - A medical device to treat childhood ADHD has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
It's the first medical device of its kind. The Monarch external trigeminal nerve stimulation system was given the OK by the FDA on Friday.
It's designated for children ages seven to 12 who are not currently on medication for the disorder. It is designed to be worn while a child is sleeping.
A small adhesive patch is placed on the child's forehead, and the pocket-sized device delivers a low-level electrical pulse to the parts of the brain responsible for ADHD symptoms.
The device also has been investigated as a possible treatment for traumatic brain injury in veterans.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.