Part of Generation X? You might need an MMR booster shot

(CNN) – There’s a lot of talk about vaccinations for children to protect them from highly contagious diseases – but what about grown-ups?
As of Monday, the number of measles cases this year is now at 626, the second-highest in more than a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And if you’re part of a certain age group, you may need to get your booster shots again.
Nearly two decades ago, the measles was declared eliminated in the United States, but there has been a recent upsurge of cases – including adults who thought they were already protected.
It’s likely you don’t remember getting your booster shots as a kid, or that you’ve lost your documentation.
And depending on when you were born, you might not have been given the vaccine at all.
If you were born before the ‘60s, you might have never been vaccinated, because it was assumed you’d be exposed to the virus and would build immunity.
The group of adults that may be at risk are Generation X, born in the late ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
These adults may have been vaccinated, but never built immunity, mostly because of the way the vaccines were administered.
There was a change in 1989, when the CDC began recommending two doses of the MMR vaccine, which covers the measles, mumps and rubella, making the vaccine consistently more effective.
The CDC says two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97-percent effective at preventing measles. One dose is about 93-percent effective.
If you’re unsure of your immunity, contact your doctor. The CDC says it’s safe to get another dose.
