Marlow Outlaw Speech Team wins state competition in Norman

MARLOW, OK (TNN) - The Marlow Outlaw Speech Team recently won State in the 4A division this month at OU in Norman.
“They announced Marlow in first place and all of us were just so ecstatic and we started jumping around. All the underclassmen came up, we started giving each other hugs because we did this together. This was something that we all built upon with each other and it’s just something that we will cherish forever," said senior Dylan Griggs.
This is the second year in a row The Marlow Outlaw Speech Team has won state. They competed against over 20 schools in their division. Many of which compete in both speech and debate, however, Marlow only competes in the speech category and was able to come out on top yet again.
Speech and Drama teacher, Paula McConnell said it’s always exciting to see the team succeed. She hopes they hold on to the memories they have made.
“The saying that we go by is the medals and trophy’s 10 years from now will have tarnished, but they memories and stories shine brightly forever and that’s what I want them to remember, not just the medals that were around their neck at state, but all the relationships and communication skills that they got from all of this," said McConnell.
Seniors Cole Newport and Josh Gibbs placed first at state in dramatic duet. Gibbs said the memories will never be forgotten
“I’m really excited to say that I was a part of a back to back state champion team, but I’m more proud to say that I was a part of a family and that I was a part of something bigger than I was," said Gibbs.
The team is made up of 19 members who range from freshmen to seniors, 10 of which placed in 17 events during the state competition.
McConnell said that they’re currently working to raise money to get the team state championship rings. If you’re interested in helping, you can send donations to the Marlow Drama Department.
