FDA permits sale of smokeless tobacco product

(CNN) - You're likely to see a new form of smokeless tobacco soon.
The Federal Drug Administration approved the IQOS (eye-kose) “tobacco heating system” for sale Tuesday.
Made by Philip Morris International, IQOS is different from both traditional cigarettes and the vape devices that have become popular in the last few years.
Instead of using smoke or vapor, it heats tobacco to create an aerosol that is inhaled by the user.
Philip Morris says it contains fewer toxic chemicals than cigarettes.
Critics are worried it will attract lots of teen users - like the JUUL vaping device has.
“Ensuring new tobacco products undergo a robust pre-market evaluation by the FDA is a critical part of our mission to protect the public, particularly youth, and to reduce tobacco-related disease and death,” Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said in a statement Tuesday.
They also say most research into the device's safety has been funded by Philip Morris.
IQOS is already available in several other countries and is expected to in the U.S. within the next three or four months. Atlanta will be the first U.S. city to get the product, according to reports.
The FDA says even though it is allowing IQOS to be sold, that does not mean it has been deemed safe to use.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.