Flooded roadways in SWOK

“When the actual storms come we’re in the EOC. We’re listening to our radio traffic both with our HAM radios who are out in the field, you know, storm spotting for us," said Ashleigh Hensch, with Comanche County Emergency Management. "We watch the news to see kind of what their radar is showing, what KSWO storm spotters are seeing. We’re looking at our own radar, and we’re talking a lot with our other emergency managers.”