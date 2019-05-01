Flooded roadways in SWOK

COTTON COUNTY, OK (TNN) - Several parts of southwest Oklahoma are experiencing flooding after storms from Tuesday and Wednesday.
There were flooding reports in Cotton county, specifically Walters. Those high waters forced some residents to find new routes to their destinations.
One woman was on her way to work this morning, but had to change her course to skip the flooded roads.
“I’ve just seen where that road, when you can’t see the yellow lines, it’s time to turn around," the woman said. “Turn around, don’t drown.”
Eric Price, the Cotton County Emergency Management director said the storm caused a lot of heavy rain Tuesday and some spots, mostly in wheat fields, even had hail damage. Price said he has gotten with all the commissioners, including the sheriff’s office, to survey the areas affected.
“What we’re prepared for tonight is a lot more rain," said Price. "East Cache creek is a worry. It’s took on quite a bit of water. It’s starting to flood into the ditches. So far, it hasn’t come across the road, but that’s one road they’re going to keep an eye on.”
Price said they have taken precautions to keep residents safe, like blocking off flooded roads and using sandbags to block water from seeping in to residents homes.
“My biggest thing is if people run into those roads, they need to obey those signs, because there’s a reason those signs are up," said Price. "It’s so they don’t drown, they don’t wash their car out, or they don’t go off the road and get stuck.”
Comanche County Emergency Management is also taking precautions.
“When the actual storms come we’re in the EOC. We’re listening to our radio traffic both with our HAM radios who are out in the field, you know, storm spotting for us," said Ashleigh Hensch, with Comanche County Emergency Management. "We watch the news to see kind of what their radar is showing, what KSWO storm spotters are seeing. We’re looking at our own radar, and we’re talking a lot with our other emergency managers.”
