‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says outpouring of support ‘making a difference’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - In March, "Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced a stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Since, he’s stayed busy, and opened up about the diagnosis this week in an interview on Good Morning America.
Trebek, among other things, talked about the outpouring of support he’s received since the announcement.
“I feel it’s making a difference in my well-being,” he said.
The full clip can be viewed below:
Trebek recently finished taping shows for Season 35 and has hosted 50 episodes since the diagnosis. His primary plan for the next few months is to concentrate on his health.
PREVIOUS | Trebek has been busy since diagnosis
In July, he is scheduled to be back in the studio to tape shows for Season 36, which will begin airing in September.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.