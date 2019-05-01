Governor Stitt declares state of emergency due to storms

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency Wednesday for 52 Oklahoma counties due to severe weather.
Beginning Tuesday many Oklahoma counties were affected by severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, straight-line wind and flooding.
The counties included in the governor’s declaration are: Adair, Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garvin, Grady, Haskell, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tillman, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington.
The storm system has delivered tornadoes, high winds, and widespread rain since early Tuesday, with damage reported to homes, businesses, outbuildings, trees and power poles.
The order allows state agencies to make emergency purchase needed for the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions. The declaration is also the first step toward seeking federal assistance should it be necessary.
The executive order is in effect for 30 days, and could be amended to include additional counties if needed.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is asking anyone impacted by the storms to report damages on their property at damage.ok.gov.
