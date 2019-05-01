Lawton Police Department annual spring shooting underway

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton Police officers hit the range, practicing their shooting skills, but also vying to be the top shooter in the department. The annual spring shoot gives officers a chance to sharpen their shooting skills.
Wednesday, 50 officers went through 10 stations, focused on combat scenario shooting. Captain Ulysses Henderson is a firearms instructor and says it’s all about replicating what could happen on the streets.
“We’re doing a whole lot more moving and shooting, requiring officers to think while they’re engaging their target,” Captain Henderson said. “They have to move while they reload and do multiple different things while the shooting is going on.”
Lieutenant Mike Spencer says staying calm is a challenge, whether practicing at the range or in a real life situation.
“A lot of times you have to shoot around cover, not expose yourself, get that heart rate up and blood pumping, learning to calm yourself down and control your breathing,” said Lt. Spencer.
In addition to the 10 stations, officers also participate in a three-gun course, also called the run and gun.
“We’ll have them run through an obstacle course where they’re shooting multiple weapons form multiple situations and different types of platforms,” Captain Henderson said.
That event determines the top shooter for the year, which gives not only bragging rights, but a plaque with their name on it. Aside from the competition, Lt. Spencer says its crucial to get in as much practice as possible.
“It’s good to keep up on your skills,” he said. “It’s good to put yourself in uncomfortable situations so in the unlikely event we have to use this type of training, we’re ready for it.”
Wednesday’s group of officers was one of four. The last group will shoot next week and that’s when a top shooter will be named. Although officers can practice at the range at any time, they’ll go back for state-mandated qualifications this fall.
