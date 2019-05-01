Man arrested in Altus Assault and Battery

ALTUS, OK (TNN) - Altus PD have arrested a man in connection with shoplifting and assault and battery.
36-year-old Cody Brown was wanted for theft at United Grocery Store Sunday afternoon that turned into an assault on a female employee.
Wednesday afternoon Altus Police received a tip the suspect, who matched the description of the suspect from the United Supermarket Grocery Store theft and assault and battery, was at a Dollar General on South Main Street.
When police tried to contact the suspect, he ran away from the store and led police on a short foot chase. Brown was arrested about 2 blocks away from the Dollar General.
He is now being held at the Jackson County Jail on charges of Obstruction, Resisting Officers and Petit Larceny. Police will also submit charges against Brown for Petit Larceny, Assault and Battery and Threatening to Perform an act of Violence from the United store incident.
