Plane from Sheppard AFB crashes near Lake Waurika

WAURIKA LAKE, OK (TNN) - According to a Facebook post from Sheppard Air Force Base, A T-6 Texan II plane from Sheppard Air Force Base crashed near Lake Waurika in Cotton County.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews are on the way to the site of the crash.
Initial indications are that the pilot and co-pilot were ejected safely. Our crews on the scene were told the pilots were found seven miles away from the crash site.
We have a 7News crew on the way and you can count on us to update you as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.