Plane from Sheppard AFB crashes near Lake Waurika

Plane from Sheppard AFB crashes near Lake Waurika
By Andrew Brasier | May 1, 2019 at 2:26 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 5:43 PM

WAURIKA LAKE, OK (TNN) - According to a Facebook post from Sheppard Air Force Base, A T-6 Texan II plane from Sheppard Air Force Base crashed near Lake Waurika in Cotton County.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews are on the way to the site of the crash.

Initial indications are that the pilot and co-pilot were ejected safely. Our crews on the scene were told the pilots were found seven miles away from the crash site.

We have a 7News crew on the way and you can count on us to update you as more information becomes available.

A T-6 Texan II from Sheppard AFB crashed today shortly before 2 p.m. near Lake Waurika, Okla. Emergency crews are en...

Posted by Sheppard Air Force Base on Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.