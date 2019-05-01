Police investigating Wednesday morning shooting

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says a shooting overnight sent one victim to the hospital.
According to a press release, officers responded to the shooting just after midnight in the 2600 block of SW E Avenue. When they arrived they found one person suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police say no other details on what caused the shooting are known at this time and they have no suspect.
The victim transported himself to the hospital for treatment of the injury.
