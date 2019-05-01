Why Lawton doesn’t have public storm shelters

"Normally our storms come in later in the day. If that public building is closed and we have somebody designated to open it but maybe they’re on vacation or maybe they’re trying to get to the shelter but there’s too much traffic on the way and they can’t get there. Or if something happened to them on the way and they got into an accident or injured themselves, then they can’t go and open the shelter, then we have a bunch of people waiting outside not able to get in. That’s a way worse situation than if you had just stayed home and sheltered in place,” Hensch said.