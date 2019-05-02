After a cloudy Thursday, Thunderstorms return Friday

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Thankfully we’re seeing quieter weather for our Thursday before good rain chances return tomorrow. Today, a cooler day with north winds and highs only in the upper 60s. We’ll stay in the 60s this evening.
Texoma’s next chance of thunderstorms comes Friday, especially in the afternoon and evening. We’re not too worried about severe weather but we’ll likely see lightning and periods of heavy rain through late evening. Heavy rain could aggravate the flooding situation in Stephens County and in parts of north Texas that received too much rain Wednesday.
The weekend forecast looks pretty nice with minimal rain chances, fairly light winds and comfortable temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s. A peek at next week reveals temperatures in the 70s and 80s and slight chances of rain daily.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
