LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! There are a few showers and storms moving through central Texoma. We aren’t tracking anything severe associated with those storms, but a few gusty winds can’t be ruled out. There will likely be some thunder and lightning associated with this system as well. The showers and storms will clear by 10AM. There is lots of flooding still ongoing in eastern and southern Texoma. Flood watches remain in effect through the next 2 days. Always remember to turn around and don’t drown when encountering flooded roadways.
Temperatures this morning will range from the mid to upper 50s in northwestern Texoma, to the low 60s here in the central part of the viewing area. This afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70s. More showers and non-severe storms will move in this evening, primarily in our southern Texoma counties.
Tomorrow a few more widespread showers and storms are expected, but still no severe threat will accompany those. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s. This weekend rain chances are still in the forecast, but lots of dry weather, for many places, is expected. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s and Sunday the lower 80s. Monday and Tuesday rain chances remain on the lower side, and high temperatures will be nice and warm into the mid 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.