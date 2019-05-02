LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! There are a few showers and storms moving through central Texoma. We aren’t tracking anything severe associated with those storms, but a few gusty winds can’t be ruled out. There will likely be some thunder and lightning associated with this system as well. The showers and storms will clear by 10AM. There is lots of flooding still ongoing in eastern and southern Texoma. Flood watches remain in effect through the next 2 days. Always remember to turn around and don’t drown when encountering flooded roadways.