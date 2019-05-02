LPS teacher of the year reflects on experiences

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A Lawton Public School teacher is wrapping up the school year as the district’s teacher of the year. Ashely Ghrayyeb won the award last week and said she wasn’t expecting it but is honored to be the recipient.
“The letter X. Can you get your finger ready and you’re going to make it as I make it,” she asked her students. “Criss and cross.”
Ghrayyeb is a pre-k teacher at Crosby Park Elementary, who’s now in her 10th year.
On the day we went to her class, the students seemed to be on their best behavior, but we’re told it wasn’t because we were in the room. Dana Moore, the school’s principal, said Ghrayyeb’s students are always well behaved even though they’re the youngest in the school.
“They are the class that most well behaved because of her high expectations for them, but she loves each of them individually,” Moore said. “It’s a family in that classroom.”
Ghrayyeb is a second-generation teacher. Her mom was a teacher, too. She said she always knew in the back her mind that she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps.
“I love so many things about being a teacher,” she said. “I love my students. Every day, something happens in this classroom that lets me know that I’m doing the right thing. I’m supposed to be a teacher.”
Moore said she isn’t surprised that Ghrayyeb won teacher of the year because she sees Ghrayyeb go the extra mile. She’s been known to make meals for student’s families when they had a loved one in the hospital.
“The way she loves her kids, it goes above and beyond what I see other teachers do in the district,” Moore said.
“My kids are everything, and they’re just so bright and creative and unique and special and they have so much potential and it’s great to come here and help them realize that potential,” she said “To help them realize they can do anything, and the possibilities are endless, and I love that so much.”
Ghrayyeb will compete for Oklahoma’s teacher of the year next May.
