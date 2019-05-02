Pikepass now can now be used on all Texas turnpikes

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN) - Pikepass Customers can now use their transponder throughout all of Texas.
Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority made the announcement Wednesday.
Before, it would only work in Oklahoma, North Texas, and Kansas.
As part of this agreement, Texas and Kansas toll tags also work in Oklahoma.
If you use your Oklahoma Pikepass in Texas and Kansas, the fees will simply be deducted from your Pikepass accounts without you having to make a payment to the other states.
