Reports of sexual assault in the military spike

Last year, when the Pentagon announced that assaults in 2017 had increased by 10% over 2016, then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis called the problem a cancer in the ranks and ordered the Department to re-double its efforts to prevent and respond to sexual assaults across the military. On Thursday, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan called this year's increase unacceptable and directed the military to enact new programs to identify serial offenders and beef up scrutiny of new recruits to ensure they have the right character for military service.