Severe storms stay south, more rain moves in Thursday morning

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Later this evening, the severe weather threat will be mainly over north Texas. Additional thunderstorms might move into southwest Oklahoma late tonight, after midnight. These storms will likely not contain large hail or damaging winds, just heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Thursday’s rain chances come in the form of hit and miss showers with thunderstorms over parts of north Texas. Better rain chances come Friday with widely scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. We still think weekend rain chances will be low with scattered clouds and comfortable temperatures.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
