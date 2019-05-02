Stephens Co. man swept away by flood waters, OHP responding

STEPHENS CO., OK (TNN) - Authorities in Stephens County are responding to a man being swept away in flood waters.
According to Sheriff McKinney, a man was on an ATV checking things around his pasture and was swept into Mud Creek near State Highway 53 and Johnson’s Corner.
A witness said he saw the man get swept away but lost sight of him.
The OHP water team is responding.
You can count on us to keep you updated as information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.