UPDATE: Airmen back at base after crash

COTTON CO., OK (TNN) - A T-6 Texan II aircraft with two pilots on board went down in far southeastern Cotton County. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
The pilots ejected from the aircraft, landing in a field roughly seven miles from where the plane went down.
Jimmy Pruett lives a few miles from where the plane crashed and said he saw the plane fly over shortly before it crashed.
"Well, I heard the plane, and I saw this plane flew over us. He immediately banked left, it’s like he just smashed the gas immediately and about ten minutes later I heard Caitlin Williams say the plane crashed near my home," Pruett said. "It's pretty unnerving, actually I just thank the lord the pilots got out safely."
The two Airmen that ejected from the T-6 Texan are back at Sheppard Air Force Base. It is still unclear what caused the crash.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.