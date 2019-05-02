UPDATE: Stephens County man found dead after being swept away by flood waters

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (TNN Texoma) - The body of a Stephens County man has been located after he was swept away by flood waters while riding an ATV on Wednesday.
According to Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney, 57-year-old Faron Morgan was found in a field around 8:45 Thursday morning.
The search started Wednesday night, 11 miles east of the town of Comanche, near State Highway 53 and Johnson’s Corner. McKinney said Morgan was checking out his land on the ATV when he was swept away into Mud Creek.
Rescue teams from Stephens County and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called in to assist in the search.
The Medical Examiner is on the way to the scene.
