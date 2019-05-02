Wichita Falls man charged in murder of elderly woman

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man has been charged with Capital Murder for the death of Ruby Ditto, 91.
On Wednesday, detectives served the warrant to Byron Rickard, 42, while he was behind bars in the Wichita Co. Jail on an unrelated charge.
Rickard is accused of injuring Ditto on Sunday afternoon in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of North Beverly.
After being rushed to the hospital, Ditto died from her injuries early Tuesday morning.
Officers found Rickard in Ditto’s truck and arrested him for an Aggravated Assault warrant for an incident in December 2018. He was then booked into the Wichita Co. Jail.
At the time this story was published, Rickard remained behind bars. A bond for the Capital Murder charge had not yet been set.
