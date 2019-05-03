Altus man fundraising for kidney and pancreas transplant

ALTUS, OK (TNN) -An Altus man is finally on the national transplant waiting list after three years of waiting.
He received that news back in March. Friday and Saturday Eric Moreno and his family will be at the 21st Annual Rock N Rumble Car Show in downtown Altus fundraising for future medical costs.
Eric Moreno was diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes at the age of 10 which resulted in the failure of both his kidneys at age 24.
He and his family have been raising money to pay for the transplant and medications he will need after. Moreno said his family has been a big support in all of this.
“I’m really happy and really thankful for it. I wish there was more help, but this is all I really need," said Moreno.
Moreno will be out selling shirts, cups, and license plates at the car show. They will also be accepting donations for anyone who wants to give monetarily.
His mother said she is looking forward to the day they receive the call of when Eric will receive the kidney and pancreas transplant.
“I’ve been there with him like sticky glue and thank God that I’m still alive, and my health is not that good, but I’m going to put it in the side burner for my son. We’re all excited, we can’t wait til that day, It could be in the middle of the night to get that phone call, and I can’t wait," said Rose Moreno.
She said the last several years has not been an easy one for her son.
“It’s a death situation. He has been through a lot, my son, with a lot of infections and ICU. My son has been through thick and thin through this ordeal of his journey," said Rose Moreno.
Moreno said to anyone going through similar situations to keep on fighting.
“All I can say don’t give up. I’ve changed everything around and started going back to church, and it’s given me more strength to keep fighting, and it’s all I need,” said Eric Moreno.
The car show will be in Altus downtown Friday from 2:30 until 11 p.m. and Saturday from 9 -9 p.m. For more information on how you can help, you can visit their Facebook page, Medical Fundraiser and Slight Auction for Eric Moreno and Family.
