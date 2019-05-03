Baltimore mayor resigns amid scandal

Before she became mayor, Pugh once sat on a state Senate committee that funded the major health network. She started serving on the system's board in 2001. Pugh was not the only one who benefited: Roughly one-third of the system's board members received compensation through the medical system's arrangements with their businesses. As she became the public face of the scandal, however, she stepped down from the board and returned her most recent $100,000 payment.