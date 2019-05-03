Comanche County Bar Association participates in Ask A Lawyer event

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Thursday lawyers across Comanche County and the state connected with countless people to give out free legal advice.
In recognizing Law Day, the Comanche County Bar Association participated in a statewide Ask A Lawyer event.
All day, Oklahomans could call a number to connect with a lawyer for legal advice to find out if they have a case, or a legal issue that needs to go to the court.
It’s a way for the local legal community to give back to the people of Oklahoma.
“The purpose of Law Day is to create a better understanding of the legal profession, as well as to recognize the importance of the role of law in our society and how it impacts our liberties and our freedoms, and our equalities,” said 2019 Comanche County Bar Association president, Christine Galbraith.
This is the 43rd year that the "Ask a Lawyer" event has been held in the state.
Though the national Law Day is May first, it’s recognized on the second in Oklahoma.
