Rain chances fall to the slim category

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Thunderstorms have gone from widespread to more isolated tonight when the best rain chances will migrate south into north Texas. Slow moving thunderstorms might linger into the night in North Texas a. Flooding is a concern along the US380 corridor with more heavy rain falling in areas flooded from midweek storms.
A stray shower wouldn’t surprise us early Saturday morning but all-in-all we’ll see a nice, though a cloudy Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday and to near 80 Sunday. Our next good chance of rain comes Wednesday when strong storms are possible.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
