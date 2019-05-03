Elgin High School to start swim team

ELGIN, OK (TNN) - Elgin Public Schools is starting a swim team next school year. They aren’t just dipping their toes in the water when it comes to starting a swim team they’re diving headfirst. While they haven’t even met as a team, some students, like Michael Leija, are ready to take the plunge as an Elgin Owl.
“I’m just super excited,” he said. “I can’t wait.”
Leija started swimming competitively two years ago and has been nationally ranked before. The district has students who have parents in the military and may have had the opportunity to swim at their last school but not here until now.
Nate Meraz, Elgin’s superintendent, said they began thinking about starting a team after several students asked for it.
“When we’re approached by something, we’re not somebody who automatically says no," he said. "We say let’s see how this goes, is it plausible, is it feasible for us to do.”
He said they looked into the cost, equipment needed, where they can practice, and swimsuits and found out this is something the school can do through the athletic budget. They’ve already figured out who the swim coach will be and they’re planning on holding practices at the YMCA in Lawton.
“We always want to offer extracurricular activities to our kids," Meraz said. "It keeps them involved. We already have great kids in the classroom, and this really rounds them out and makes us a premier school in the area.”
If you haven’t thought about swimming competitively, Leija said try out if you’re willing to make the commitment.
"Just try it out and see what it's like before you assume, I don't like it," Leija said.’
They’re having an informational meeting on Tuesday during 7th hour.
