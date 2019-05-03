Empire 5th graders embody historical figures in wax museum project

EMPIRE CITY, OK (TNN) - Fifth grade students from Empire Public Schools took part in a wax museum project Thursday.
Each student picked a historical figure that they were interested in and wanted to learn about and then posed as them, standing next to their posters showing what they’ve learned about them.
Jil Roebuck, The fifth grade teacher who oversaw the project, says the kids went all out on this year’s project.
“I’m really proud of them. this is probably our best year that we’ve done this. they’ve spent so much time on this and they’ve gone above and beyond," said Roebuck.
She said they wanted to have a bit of fun with learning after testing was done.
This is the third year that Empire fifth grade students have taken part in the wax museum project.
