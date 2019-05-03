First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! We are seeing dry weather throughout all of Texoma for the start of your Friday. That will change as we get later into the morning and this afternoon. A warm front will develop across southwest Oklahoma and lead to scattered showers and storms. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, primarily for a few gusty winds and some large hail. Showers and storms will stick around through most of the evening. A few lingering showers could still be around for the early morning hours tomorrow.
This weekend is looking like dry weather will pay us a visit. On Saturday plenty of sunshine will return for portions of Texoma with high temperatures into the upper 70s. During the overnight hours into Sunday a few isolated storms and light showers are possible in western Texoma. Those should clear before sun up. Sunday afternoon more sunshine is expected and temperatures will jump into the lower 80s.
Monday and Tuesday the low to mid 80 degree temperatures return along with a few storm chances. A few of the storms Tuesday could be on the strong to severe side. Wednesday afternoon, yet again more showers and storms are possible for portions of the viewing area. This will continue into Thursday, where we will see a little bit of a cool down with highs in the mid 70s. Along with the cool down more strong to severe storms are possible.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
