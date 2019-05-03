First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! We are seeing dry weather throughout all of Texoma for the start of your Friday. That will change as we get later into the morning and this afternoon. A warm front will develop across southwest Oklahoma and lead to scattered showers and storms. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, primarily for a few gusty winds and some large hail. Showers and storms will stick around through most of the evening. A few lingering showers could still be around for the early morning hours tomorrow.