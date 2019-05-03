Four people recovering after collision in Cache

CACHE, OK (TNN) - Four people are recovering Friday morning after a head-on collision in Cache.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol a Chevy four-door driven by 18-year-old Carlos Quentero, was going eastbound on Cache Road when he veered off into oncoming traffic and hit a Buick driven by 67-year-old Patricia Canaday.
Canaday swerved to avoid the crash, but Quentero over-corrected and hit Canaday head on.
Both drivers and their passengers were all pinned for about 20 minutes before being freed by Cache Fire Department.
OHP says the cause of the crash was inattention to the roadway.
Everyone involved was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition.
