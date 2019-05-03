Kids get up close with nature at wildlife refuge

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, OK (TNN) - Hundreds of Comanche County students took a field trip to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge this week to get up-close and personal with nature.
There were nine stations set up for the kids to visit, each coming with a different aspect of nature for the students to learn. One of the favorites of the kids was the fish.
"I like how they’re in water and how they feel so smooth,” said six-year-old Kami Cabelka.
"I just really like fish. I like to go fishing and stuff,” said 11-year-old Gabe Maddox.
"I’m just having fun out here looking at fish and learning about wheat and bread and stuff,” said eight-year-old Brilyn Patterson.
But the fish were far from the only fun to be had. Each station was full of smiling kids, eager to learn something new.
"I love it. When they’re having fun, they learn more without realizing it because they’re playing and having fun. They just retain more information when they enjoy it,” said parent Brandy Patterson.
Environmental Education Specialist D’Anna Laminack said in addition to the fun, the week-long event allows them to give many of the kids their first experience with nature.
"They’re afraid of dirt, afraid of bugs. Kids just aren’t connected to nature like they have been in the past. It shows them the natural world is not a scary place and that the fruits and vegetables and produce we eat and consume all come from the Earth,” Laminack said.
Countless hours of work go into putting this event on for the kids, but Laminack said it’s all worth it as soon as the first child shows up.
"You're absolutely exhausted almost before it gets started and you come out here and see the kids laughing and playing and touching skulls or making a connection and you see that spark in their eye where it's the first time that they realized that and it absolutely makes it worth it,” Laminack said.
This is an annual event for 4th graders at schools in Comanche County. This was the first year home-schooled students attended.
